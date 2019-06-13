UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a burglary suspect who was caught on surveillance camera early Thursday morning.
Police say a man entered to a home in the 6300 block of Pershing through an unlocked door. He was last seen leaving the home on foot. Some of the victim’s property was later recovered nearby.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video in the 6300 block of Waterman.
He is described as a Hispanic, white or bi-racial man in his late 20s or early 30s, tall with a slim to medium build, and with a low haircut and goatee.
He was seen wearing a long sleeve “Let’s GO Blues” shirt, dark colored pants, tennis shoes, and a backpack and gloves.
Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
