FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for an armed carjacker after an incident outside a Ferguson shopping center Tuesday night.
Police told News 4 a person was carjacked at a shopping center just off West Florissant, south of Interstate 270, shortly before 11 p.m.
Ferguson police officials said it took 15 minutes for the uninjured victim to report the carjacking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.