WASHINGTON Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) - Authorities in Washington County, Missouri are searching for two armed suspects who were involved in a burglary Saturday.
Police are searching for Corey Cain, 26, and Jillisa Portell, 27. Both are wanted in connection with a burglary and police say they are connected with other crimes.
Cain is described as a white man, 5’10”, weighing 150 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing either a camo or a black jacket with blue jeans, police believe.
Police say he is carrying an AR-style rifle.
Portell is a 27-year-old white female, 5’4”, weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camo jacket.
Police say both of them fled officers and went into the woods near Radio Station Road, which is northeast of Potosi.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.