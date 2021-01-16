IRONTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for three men who they say escaped the Iron County, Mo. Jail early Saturday.
Officers are looking for Tracy Brown, 57, Dwight Abernathie, 36, and Samuel Gilliam, 35. Police say all of them are armed. They moved a block wall and escaped around 4:30 a.m., deputies say.
Here's the description for the escapees:
- Tracy Brown, 57, is about 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He has green eyes with salt and pepper hair but he is balding on top. Police said his clothing description is unknown but was last wearing a black and white jumpsuit. He was in jail on burglary charges.
- Dwight Abernathie, 36, is about 6 feet and 9 inches tall with blue eyes with red hair. Abernathie was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants. He was in jail on sodomy and assault charges.
- Samuel Gillam, 35, is about 5 feet and 6 inches with blue eyes and brown hair. Gillam was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and striped pants. He was in jail of charges of interference of custody.
Police say they are unsure of their direction of travel. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff at 573-546-4000.
