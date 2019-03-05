JEFFERSON Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) - House Springs Elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police searched for a suspect wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Around 3:20 p.m., police said they spotted a car associated with Sidney Joliff near Old Gravois Road and near the school and checked the license plates, which came back as stolen.
Officers said they approached the car before Jolliff ran. Police thought Jolliff may have gone inside the school, which then went on lockdown
Jolliff was not inside the school and police found him nearby around 4:30 p.m. He was cornered by a K9 and tazed. The lockdown was lifted.
Police said they have recovered 10 stolen cars in connection with the investigation into Jolliff. He has a record that includes domestic assault, failure to appear, theft, unlawful possession of firearm.
