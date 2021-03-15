ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed in a double shooting on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County Friday night.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the interstate near Old Halls Ferry Road and ended with a crash. One person was killed and two others were injured. Troopers initially described what happened as a "rolling gun battle" but later said it appears shots were fired from one car into another.
Police say the victim who died was a 33-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman was wounded with non-life threatening injuries and the 33-year-old man driving the victims' car was not shot but injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.
Authorities are looking for a red or maroon car that they believe fled the scene. Emergency crews shut down all eastbound lanes of the interstate between West Florissant and Old Halls Ferry Road for several hours after the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C headquarters at 636-300-2800.
