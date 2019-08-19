PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An inmate who was on the loose after escaping from the Tipton Correctional Facility west of Jefferson City has been found.
According to State Fair Community College, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office informed them that Shannon Dewayne Watts, 34, had escaped the facility and was last seen on the Missouri State Fairgrounds on Aug. 18.
Watts was reportedly found unconscious late Monday night and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released.
