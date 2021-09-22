BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The search for Jelani Day continues nearly a month after the 25-year-old went missing.
Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University and went missing on August 24. A few days later, police found his car in Peru, Illinois; an hour south of campus and a few hours north of St. Louis.
The Bloomington Police Department is still actively investigating his disappearance. If you know anything about Day, you're asked to call the department at 309-820-8888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.