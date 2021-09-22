The search for Jelani Day continues nearly a month after the 25-year-old went missing.

Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University and went missing on August 24. A few days later, police found his car in Peru, Illinois; an hour south of campus and a few hours north of St. Louis. 

The Bloomington Police Department is still actively investigating his disappearance. If you know anything about Day, you're asked to call the department at 309-820-8888.

