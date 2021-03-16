NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run in north St. Louis that left a man dead on Oct. 21, 2019.
Around 12:30 a.m., a man, later identified as Johnathan Jones, 24, of North City, was struck by a car at North Broadway and Calvary near the Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Emergency crews transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.
Ten days after the incident, police said they had received little information regarding the case and were looking for more details.
On Tuesday, police released new surveillance video from the incident. Anyone who is interested in receiving a reward and wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or use the St. Louis Police Department's mobile app.
