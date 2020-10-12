ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police have ended the search for a 57-year-old woman who went missing on Oct. 5.
Donna Schindler, 57, was reported missing by her roommate after she got into a taxi cab near the 6300 block of Bonnie Ave in Affton. The roommate told police Schindler said she doesn't wish to be found before leaving.
The Endangered Person Advisory was cancelled after Schindler called authorities Monday to report that she was fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.