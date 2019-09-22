NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A scrap metal fire broke out near a warehouse in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out on Branch Street near 2nd in the near North Riverfront neighborhood.
A News 4 photographer driving on I-70 could see flames and smoke.
Firefighters are on scene.
