The Cardinals announced Friday that Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper have been elected to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame as members of the 2019 induction class.
Rolen and Isringhausen were elected as a result of the fan vote, while Cooper was inducted to the Cardinals Hall of Fame by the Red Ribbon Committee in the veteran player vote.
Originally traded to St. Louis in 2002, Rolen played third base for the Cardinals until 2007, winning three Gold Gloves and being named to four All-Star Games in those five-plus years. Rolen's best season as a Cardinal came in the NL pennant-winning 2004 season, when he slashed .314/.409/.598 with 34 home runs and 124 RBIs, placing fourth in the NL MVP voting. Rolen hit 111 home runs and had 453 RBIs as a Cardinal, and was an integral part of the club's 2006 World Championship.
Another member of the 2006 World Series Champions, Jason Isringhausen racked up 217 career saves to claim the all-time Cardinals lead in the category. He led the league in 2004 with 47 saves that season, and ended his Cardinals career with a sterling 2.98 ERA during his time in St. Louis.
Cooper, a starting pitcher, played for St. Louis from 1938 to 1945, compiling a career-record of 105-50 as a Cardinal, to go along with a 2.77 ERA. He was a key part of the Cardinals dynasty during World War Two, leading the NL in wins in 1942 and 1943. He was also the NL MVP in 1942.
The 2019 induction ceremony will take place Saturday, August 24.
