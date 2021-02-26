ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two local companies are coming together to shrink the digital divide in the Metro East.
Scott Credit Union donated $2,000 to PC's for People on Friday. The nonprofit provides technology access to underserved communities. Organizers say with more people working and learning from home, access to affordable technology is even more important because of the pandemic.
"It has never been more needed than it is right now," Jaison McCall with PC for People said. "That's why its so important for us to partner with Scott Credit Union to provide the technology so we can get it back in hands of community."
Scott Credit Union also donated 100 computers and 35 monitors to the nonprofit.
