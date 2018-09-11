O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Scott Air Force Base is playing a role in evacuations ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The base said it will house up to 20 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that are based out of Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina to keep them safe from the approaching hurricane.
While being kept at Scott Air Force Base, the aircraft will continue to fly rapid global mobility missions, according to the base.
