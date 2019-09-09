(KMOV.com) -- Air Force crew members staying at a Scottish resort owned by President Trump is causing controversy, and now the Air Force is ordering a review of all international layover stays.
Scott Air Force Base, as home to Air Mobility Command, is now connected to the controversy.
A spokesperson provided numbers showing C-17's have increasingly used a Scottish airport near President Trump's Turnberry Resort.
Between 2015 and 2019, Air Mobility Command utilized the airport 936 times.
659 of those included overnight stays.
According to officials at Scott, "initial reviews indicate that air crew transitioning through Scotland adhered to all guidelines and procedures, we understand that U.S service members lodging at higher end accommodations, even if within government rates, might be allowable but not advisable. Even when USAF air crews follow all directives and guidance, we must still be mindful of perceptions of not being good stewards of taxpayer funds that might be created through the appearance of aircrew staying at such locations."
Monday President Trump tweeted:
"I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) Near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) In Scotland, and filling with up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!) nothing to do with me."
The Air Force likes that particular air field because it's not congested, it's a 24-hour-operation, and the weather is considered better than nearby Shannon Airport in Ireland.
