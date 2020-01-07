SCOTT AFB, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- After Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, we reached out to Scott Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood to see what roles they could play moving forward.
In the Metro East, Scott Air Force Base commands and controls logistics for the United States military. A spokesperson said they are increasing security on the base but wouldn’t comment on specifics.
[WATCH: St. Louis military family reacts to Iran missile strikes]
Fort Leonard Wood, about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis, is a training installation for the U.S. Army.
We’re waiting to hear back from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.