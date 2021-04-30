ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Images from India show a country in crisis as they've added more than 300,000 cases a day for the last nine days. The Biden Administration will restrict travel from India starting next week. But U.S. forces are going to the country to provide much needed supplies and that mission is being orchestrated at Scott Air Force Base.
Pallets loaded with hundreds of oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million n-95 masks and other critical supplies.
"The United States decided to consolidate all those supplies at Travis Airforce Base in California. So while trucks start moving to Travis carrying those supplies, we tell the wing there you’ve got to find crews and identify an airplane or two, so we can make sure this mission gets off due to the urgent need," Brigadier General Dan Devoe said. He's the commander of the 618th air operations center at Scott Air Force Base.
"We plan those missions that we execute," Devoe said. "We are the ones that make them a reality."
The unit orchestrates hundreds of missions a day all around the world. This mission to India is in record pace.
"We were moving so fast from the cargo build up to the execution of the flight, that we still didn’t even have diplomatic clearances with India, but we kept pressing anyway," Devoe said.
They got that clearance and now frontline workers in India have the supplies they desperately need. For Devoe and countless other military members, that's a good feeling.
"When I go home in the evening and I turn on the news and I see those events, in particular when it’s a humanitarian mission, and you're helping someone, to know that I’ve played a part in that personally is incredibly gratifying," Devoe said.
Four planes of supplies have now gone to India and they expect there to be more.
