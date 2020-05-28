CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- United States Air Force Reserve members are taking the time out to encourage healthcare workers.
Wednesday, Air Force Reserve members from Scott Air Force Base's 932nd Airlift Wing visited Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.
The reserve members wanted to recognize healthcare workers for the dangers they're taking on every day.
"In this coronavirus world we're all kind of on the front lines. We deploy to the hotspots where we're needed the most, but in the local communities the hospital administration and staff are needed just as much," said Colonel Chris Spinelli. "So everyone is on the front lines trying to take care of this for their communities and their patients.
Service members toured the hospital during the visit and encouraged everyone to keep up the good work.
