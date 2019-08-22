Electric scooter
(Photo Credit: Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is now a speed limit for scooters in Forest Park.

Scott Ogilvie, the transportation policy planner for the City of St. Louis, tweeted that a 10 mph speed zone has been implemented for e-scooters within the boundaries of Forest Park. He said the hope is that the speed limit will “minimize conflicts on the shared-use path system.”

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.