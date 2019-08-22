ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is now a speed limit for scooters in Forest Park.
Scott Ogilvie, the transportation policy planner for the City of St. Louis, tweeted that a 10 mph speed zone has been implemented for e-scooters within the boundaries of Forest Park. He said the hope is that the speed limit will “minimize conflicts on the shared-use path system.”
The City of St. Louis has instituted a 10 mph speed zone for e-scooters within the boundaries of Forest Park to minimize conflicts on the shared-use path system. Expect e-scooters to power down a bit once you have entered the park. Be courteous to other trail users!— Scott Ogilvie (@ScottOgilvieSTL) August 21, 2019
