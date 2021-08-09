ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died following a crash in south St. Louis early Monday.
Firefighters said a man riding a 2019 Racestar 49cc scooter lost control on the rain-slicked road and slid underneath a parked car near Louisiana and Pestalozzi around 1 a.m. First responders had to use a pair of hydraulic spreaders to get the man out from underneath the car.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He was later identified as 38-year-old Michael Pioletti.
According to police, the car was parked legally and was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
