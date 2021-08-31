(KMOV.com) – Scientists at a university in Japan have found a way to 3D-print steak.
The group from Osaka University took stem cells from Wagyu cows to create the alternative form of steak. The researchers used the cells to create layers of muscle, blood vessels and fat.
The researchers hope this will eventually lead to sustainably produced cuts of meat.
