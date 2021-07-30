ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Department of Health has teamed up with the Science Center to address reluctance to getting vaccines, including the shot against COVID-19.
The goal is to help the community both understand the importance of the vaccines and to dispel misinformation.
"The purpose here is to understand the science of vaccines, so if people were concerned about vaccines, concerned about side effects or anything like that, or are hesitant in anyway, there is information that will help them make really well informed decisions," said Ruth Watt, Manager of STEM Events at the St. Louis Science Center.
While you can see the display and ask questions at the Science Center, they've also created dozens of sharable videos and infographics to learn more about viruses, vaccines and COVID-19. For more information, click here.
