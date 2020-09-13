ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's a tough time to be a high schooler and now the pandemic is complicating their search for the right college or university.
"The biggest thing that has changed is the lack of in-person interaction. We haven't been able to have these face-to-face conversations," said Andrew Laue, Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions at Webster University and co-chair of "Show-Me My Future" Virtual College & Career Exploration Program."The next best thing to an in-person campus visit is really to talk with current students at the colleges they are considering. A current student can really provide the knowledge and insight that's going to be most relevant to help them understand if a school is the right fit."
And now, students have one more option to find the right fit - virtual college fairs.
More than 130 colleges and universities from across the U.S. are turning to virtual college fairs to try to reach students in front of their computers.
"It's a series of college information events that are designed specifically for Missouri high school students. There are over 180 sessions being offered and they cover everything from financial aid and scholarships to writing a better essay and even career exploration," said Laue.
A schedule of events of participating schools and registration information are posted on the Missouri Association of College Admission Counseling website.
"The biggest thing students need to take advantage of are the virtual information sessions. Colleges have made it a priority to make sure prospective students can connect with them virtually," said Laue.
