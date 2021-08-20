ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Schools on both sides of the Mississippi River are preparing for the return of Friday night lights.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association will not mandate changes but said schools and districts need to follow local guidance for policies like masking, social distancing and quarantining. The organization’s Communications Director Jason West told News 4 everyone working together and doing what they need to do is key.
“The thing that we told everyone last year was that this was the ultimate team sport,” he said.
On the Illinois side, athletes won’t need a mask when outdoors, but all indoor sports will require participants to be masked because of a statewide mandate.
“We're going to do, ourselves and other conference schools are doing what we need to do to get through the seasons,” said Edwardsville Athletic Director Alex Fox. “That means some kids are going to have to wear masks when they compete, we're going to do that. Right now, we're not having to limit spectators or anything like that, that's great, but if we get to that point, we're going to do that.”
Missouri and Illinois both have full seasons and postseason competitions are currently planned. Last year, that was not the case.
