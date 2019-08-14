ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A water main break closed two schools in the Riverview Gardens school district Wednesday morning.
In a tweet, the district said classes at Michelle Obama Early Childhood Academic Center and Danforth Elementary School has been canceled.
It is unknown when the repairs will be completed.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
Due to a water main break, school has been cancelled at Michelle Obama Early Childhood Academic Center and Danforth Elementary School. Staff members should still report to these schools.— Riverview Gardens (@RGSDNews) August 14, 2019
