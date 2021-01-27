PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A long list of area school districts closed because of Wednesday morning's snowfall. At least 6 school districts in Franklin County called off classes, including the Meramec Valley R-3 School District.
"The snow was set to come in right about the time students and families would be coming to school," said superintendent Dr. John Mulford.
Even though schools have become capable of virtual learning during the pandemic, districts chose to cancel distancing learning while students were homebound for the day.
"She's getting outside, getting to play in the snow. We really haven't had a winter yet. So I think it's great," said parent, Grant Wassall.
Other parents thought kids should have been in school, or learning from home, at least.
"I don't understand why," said parent, Laurie Savkovich.
Mulford said the school district built in 5 snow days for the current school calendar and this was only the first one used. And he said, there was another consideration."
With everything going on we feel like it gives most students, teachers and families, for that matter, a little bit of a break," he said.
Hillsboro R-3 School District superintendent, Dr. Jon Isaacson echoed that sentiment.
"Kids have lost a lot over the last year, it is important to have a snow day and be a kid!" he said.
Jenny Melton is a parent in Pacific and told News 4 her children were in class in the morning before playing in the snow in the afternoon, because she homeschools them.
