ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With wind chills set to push thermometers as low as -30 degrees throughout the region, several area districts have called off classes.
We will continue to update this story with major district closings on both sides of the river.
Light snow this afternoon, Dangerous cold through Thursday morning
Complete List of school closings
MISSOURI
Officials from St. Louis Public Schools announced Tuesday all classes, after-school activities and sports will be cancelled Wednesday due to extreme cold caused wind chill.
All district schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30, due to wind chill warnings and advisories. All afterschool activities and sports are also canceled Wednesday. District offices/facilities will remain open. Tuesday evening activities and games will be held as scheduled.— SLPS INFO (@SLPS_INFO) January 29, 2019
District offices and facilities will remain open.
All after-school activities will go on as scheduled Tuesday night.
Hillsboro R-III School District also announced Tuesday that they will be closed Wednesday, January 30. Superintendent Jon Isaacson also added all activities and practices are cancelled for Wednesday as well.
Other school districts that have cancelled classes for Wednesday in Missouri include Parkway, Hazelwood, Kirkwood and Wentzville school districts.
ILLINOIS
East St. Louis School District (189) has cancelled all classes and activities for Wednesday.
Due to the extremely cold temperature conditions forecasted for tomorrow, School District 189 will not hold school on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. After-school activities will be held today.School will resume on Thursday, January 31 for a full day of school. Please stay warm! pic.twitter.com/0piTWfQfPK— ESTL Schools 189 (@estl189) January 29, 2019
