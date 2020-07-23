JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - At a press conference Thursday, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the upcoming school year is in jeopardy if COVID-19 is not brought under control.
READ: St. Louis area schools release return to classroom plans. Here's what you need to know
Many school districts in the St. Louis area have different plans in place for the fall. Some are starting in-person and also giving parents the option to have their kids learn from home. Plans also call for a hybrid approach, with kids going into the classroom some days of the week and staying home on others.
Recently, the Hazelwood School District announced that all classes will be virtual until it is safe for students to return.
The announcement came as local officials say they are concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area.
The situation has left many parents asking questions.
"First, as a parent, my concern is just knowing what to do," said parent Staycee Dixon, who has six children in four different districts. "Who do I call if I run into a problem? Is this something I can navigate through smoothly. As a parent, I have six kids."
At the press conference, St. Louis County officials announced they will use $4 million to give students who go virtual hotspots and laptops to manage.
Dixon's oldest child says he is okay with virtual learning given the circumstances but says in-person classes are better.
"Virtual learning is good. But, it doesn't beat the hands on experience you get in class. It is definitely a lot easier to learn person-to-person with a teachers," said Gregory Books, who is a high school senior.
Books will be learning virtually during the upcoming school year.
County officials and district leaders say their plans are not fixed and could change depending on what is going on with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.