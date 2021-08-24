NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A mega-million dollar investment aimed at diversifying health care is coming to North City.

Founded in downtown St. Louis in 2018, Ponce Health Science University is developing a new school of medicine, which is set to be built near the future site of the NGA campus near the corner of Jefferson and Cass. Plans call for construction to begin late in 2021 and opening with a freshman class of 150 in fall, 2022.

“Putting it in north St. Louis, it’s a philosophy difference. You build these assets where these communities need it, so these people in the community see it and they realize that it’s a path forward,” said Dr. David Lenihan with Ponce Health Science University.

With a main campus located in Puerto Rico, the North City campus could support up to 1,200 students and create 120 new staff and faculty jobs locally.