ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While some Parkway elementary kids head back to school Thursday, school nurses in the district are ready for an even more crucial role.
Thursday, K-5 students return to in-person learning with a lot of changes at school.
“So, it’s quite a responsibility and we’re not taking it lightly at all,” said Robbin Wallin, director of health services at Parkway Schools.
“School nurses are [the] new front-line workers of this pandemic.”
Wallin told News 4 district-wide students will be required to wear masks, even outside on the playground. Social distancing guidelines will be in place along with other precautionary rules.
“We’re the eyes and ears of public health. if something is happening in a community, we’re going to see it in schools first,” said Wallin.
Cathy Hubert is the school nurse at Highcroft Ridge Elementary. She said for seven months she and the 27 other school nurses in the district have gone through extensive training, including a six-hour training for contact tracing.
Hubert told News 4 school nurses will now have more precautions on how they access children. Just to start a typical school year, Hubert said nurses must know which kids have chronic illnesses and their medications. This year, they’re getting that together on top of Covid-19.
Since March, district nurses have been meeting, watching for new protocols from the CDC and the health department. Parkway school nurses have also taught teachers what to look for, because now with COVID-19, some minor health needs teachers will treat.
We're told this will leave nurses to focus on COVID-19 and more severe illnesses.
“So, the nurses office used to be the super friendly place to be and everybody came down for just TLC and any kind of first aid care,” said Hubert. “This year the nurses office isn’t going to be as open as it normally is, if we have a sick child in here we don’t want anybody else coming in here and possibly getting infected by someone who’s sick.”
She said kids will be taking sanitation breaks throughout the day. The district’s nurse team has been working on proper use of PPE’s, how to manage a sick child, even how to distribute a vaccine when one becomes available.
“I know our schools are dramatically dependent on our nurses to provide that health support that is essential and in this day and age, even more as we’re dealing with a relatively scary and pervasive pandemic. the role of the school nurse and the importance of a school nurse is growing every day,” said Wallin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.