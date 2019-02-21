IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Administrators said a gun was found at a school in Iron County, Mo. Thursday.
A student in the Belleview R-3 district reported to a teacher that there may be a gun on campus, which investigators later found.
Part of the school was then locked down but administrators say students were never in danger because the gun was discovered in a part of the campus where there weren’t any students.
