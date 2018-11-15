MANTENO, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been dropped against a 13-year-old Illinois student accused of eavesdropping.

The case against Paul Boron made headlines earlier this year when his school district pressed felony charges of eavesdropping.

Boron says he was called to the principal's office in February.

He says he argued with the principal and assistant principal with the door open to the hallway, when he then announced he was recording audio on his cell phone.

The principal then told him he was committing a felony.

Illinois is a two-party consent state, which means all parties involved need to consent before one can record the conversation.

The school in Manteno, located an hour south of Chicago, has now dropped the case.