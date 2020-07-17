ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Area school districts are still working on bus safety plans for when students return to the classroom.
At the Parkway School District there will be changes on board. Students will have assigned seats with the goal of one student per seat. Windows will be kept open when possible to increase open air circulation.
And when the bus gets loaded, it will be done from the back of the bus to the front of the bus.
Here's something else parents might be interested in. Bus drivers will not take children’s temperatures.
The same is true in the Hazelwood School District.
According to the Hazelwood District, taking temperatures would be problematic for several reasons: it could cause a bottleneck of kids, it would take a lot of time, and possibly impact classroom instruction time.
Also, taking a temperature and then refusing to allow a child to board could result in bullying if done in front of other children.
Temperature alone is also not enough to determine if a child has COVID or is sick, a spokesperson for Hazelwood said.
Hazelwood will also have hand sanitizing dispensers on board, and mandatory masks for drivers and kids grades 3 through 12.
