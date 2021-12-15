School districts to decide if mask mandates will be kept in the new year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- School administrators are now voting and making plans on the possibility of mask mandates in the new year.
The big questions is will mask be required in the classroom after winter break?
The Parkway School District said no matter what the case, students will be wearing masks until Jan. 17. The superintendent sent a letter to the parents and staff of the district proposing the board consider recommending students wearing masks not requiring. He said he wants families to have time to complete vaccinations and boosters before this takes place.
Another recommendation is to no longer quarantine students and staff who have been in contact with a positive case. If someone is to test positive, they must stay home. Masks will be required for two weeks if there is an outbreak. Parkway's plan will be reviewed every 30 days if it passes Wednesday night.
Hazelwood School District voted to keep their mask mandate and Rockwood will vote Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.