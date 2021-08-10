WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - As schools across the St. Louis area prepare for students to return in just a couple weeks, many districts are experiencing a similar struggle of being short staffed.
“Rockwood is experiencing the conditions that most districts in the state are," said Mike Heyman, Director of Transportation for Rockwood Schools.
Rockwood is down 42 bus drivers this year. To accommodate, Rockwood combined several bus routes and for the first time ever, created a "no transportation zone," reducing ridership by 3,400 students. The zones are in safe areas surrounding schools where buses will no longer pick up students.
“We’re not telling parents that they have to walk. We’re suggesting ride sharing, carpooling with neighbors," said Heyman.
In St. Charles County, the Wentzville School District is down 16 drivers. In St. Louis County, Parkway Schools are down drivers and looking to hire for several other positions.
“Right now we are looking for, seeking out custodians, teaching assistants, bus drivers, grounds crews and a few facility positions," said Kim Cohen, Director of Human Relations for Parkway Schools.
The district has 24 job openings for custodians.
“For many of these positions, we look at retirees or people who had their career and at this point people are fearful of coming to work with COVID out in the community and potential exposure," said Cohen.
These districts said they're paying well to fill these positions.
“If you’re a five-year driver for me today you’re at $26.41 an hour," said Heyman.
Districts are also offering competitive benefits.
“Vacations, holidays, sick/personal leave, health, dental, vision, retirement plans," said Cohen.
Still, districts said it's very difficult to hire right now. All districts News 4 talked to said they have enough staff to get by, though they all hope to continue hiring. First Student, which is a bus service used by many districts in the St. Louis area, said it's hiring and offering $20 per hour for bus drivers and a $1,500 sign-on bonus. First Student would not tell News 4 how many drivers it still needs to hire.
