ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With just weeks left in the school year, parents are eager for their children to receive the vaccine. Theresa Wright was elated to hear her 15-year-old could be vaccinated within the next week. The sophomore at Parkway North is planning to get her first dose at a clinic held by the Parkway School District for students and staff on May 17 at Parkway Central High School.
“As soon as I found out she could get it I was so excited because I want her to be able to be a teenager, hang out with friends do her sports, so I was excited,” Wright said.
Monday, the FDA gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids 12-15 years-old. Local vaccine sites won’t administer the shot to that age group until the CDC and State of Missouri also give the green light, which is expected following a CDC meeting on Wednesday.
In the meantime, BJC Hospital System is allowing parents to make appointments ahead of time for kids aged 12-15 on their website for as early a Thursday. Officials with The Dome said they’ll allow walk-ins once they have final approval. Kids must be accompanied by a parent and bring proof of age through a birth certificate or learner's permit.
Lynn Schmittgens, a pharmacist with The Medicine Shoppe in Affton, was supposed to retire last November. Instead, she’s busy coordinating vaccine clinics for adolescents at area school districts.
"It keeps getting longer. At last count we had 430 signed up for that. Interest is really high we’re going to have to cut that off soon just because of how much vaccine we have," she said.
As of now, the Affton School District will host a clinic for students 12 and older on Thursday at Affton High School. The Ladue School District is hosting a clinic for their students and area private schools on Friday. Hundreds of students are already signed up. Schmittgens said the response is overwhelming, unlike what she saw with the 16-18 year-old age group.
“We didn’t have nearly as much interest with the 16-18 year olds,” Schmittgens said. “We did 10 districts and had 210 sign up and 50 no shows.”
Parents can also make appointments for their children ahead of time by visiting Affton.MedicineShoppe.com. The St. Louis County Health Department is not allowing parents to make appointments for their adolescents in advance. However, officials said they hope to have appointments available within hours of getting final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.