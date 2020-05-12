ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- School districts across the St Louis region are busy making plans for how to safely return students to classrooms in school building when the 2020/2021 school year begins in late August. But they're finding a monumental amount of safety considerations.
"I think it's fair to say that this is probably the hardest thing we've ever had to do in education. The planning for all the different contingencies is is mind boggling," said Robin Wallin.
Wallin is the director of health services in the Parkway School District. Wallin is a registered nurse who spent a year at the Centers for Disease Control as a fellow.
Wallin said the district is developing three plans for a return to classrooms in the fall, each with a different level of safety restrictions.
"So we're looking at each, all three of those scenarios, and trying to plan out exactly what school will look like. Given that those particular public health situations," said Wallin.
Webster Groves superintendent John Simpson told News 4 that educators want to bring students back into the classroom because teachers are much more effective when the instruction is in person.
He said among the many issues to consider are: whether the school year could start with remote learning and transition into the classroom at some point later. He said some of the practical considerations are, whether to remove all drinking fountains and how to take the temperature of 1,400 high schoolers at the start of each school day.
Darren Kieschnick is a parent and former teacher who's concerned about the daunting task facing educators.
"I'm worried about teachers and administration's going to deal with all this stuff," said Kieschnick.
All of the districts reached by News 4 said they were still planning and evaluating all the steps necessary to safely return students to classroom learning. But that their decisions would be guided by the advice of local health officials and that's there's the possibility that students may need to stay home and learn remotely for the first part of the new school year.
