ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the Delta COVID-19 variant continues to spread, St. Louis County is urging parents to their teens vaccinated.

County residents Melissa Hill and Malaika Tolford say while their young children are not yet eligible for the COVID-9 vaccine, they are looking forward to when they can get that protection.

"Our kids need to get back to some sense of normal,” Hill said.

“It can be a little scary,” said Tolford, “I think mine are old enough that once that age group opens up, I'll probably have them vaccinated."

Right now, students ages 12-18 have the lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in St. Louis County with only one-third having started the vaccination process, compared to two thirds county-wide.

In a Wednesday press conference, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said those numbers need to start changing now.

St. Louis County announces back-to-school vaccine push Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced an effort to vaccinate students against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

"Now is the time to get the shot. Consider it part of your back to school list,” said Page.

A back-to-school program geared at improving vaccinations in the county will now give families the chance to get all their back-to-school immunizations for free along with the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the county's three permanent clinics:

John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley

North Community Health Center in Pine Lawn

South County Health Center in Sunset Hills

Students can also get physical exams and dental services all in the same place.

"I think [this] one stop shop is kind of building trust with the community, because we've trusted the previous vaccines, [so] why would we not incorporate the COVID vaccine in the ones that we trust to keep our kids safe,” said Hill.

“We’re hoping they’ll take advantage of that opportunity,” said Ferguson-Florissant School District Spokesperson Kevin Hampton.

Hampton says their district has made efforts to improve COVID-19 vaccinations among students by bringing vaccine clinics directly to their campuses in the past.

“So the transportation was not an issue. [We] tried to do everything we could to mitigate the barriers that might prevent students from getting vaccinated,” he said. “We had some response to it, not what we would have liked to have seen."

The district was not able to immediately provide stats on how many students were vaccinated during these initial clinics, but Hampton suggests the lower than expected turnout could still be linked to overall hesitancy among adults to get the vaccine.

“Folks may have begun to let their guard down or maybe people that haven’t been vaccinated think, ‘Well we’re past it,’ And everything points to the fact we’re not past it,” said Hampton.

With the Delta variant’s presence in the state, the push for teens to get their shot is even more crucial for districts.

“It does make me a little bit nervous,” said Tolford.

School districts like Rockwood tells News 4 they cannot gauge how many eligible students within their district have received the vaccine, but they say families have expressed their commitment to work with the district to improve safety ahead of the fall:

"We have found that vaccination events in our community -- such as the one we helped host at Rockwood South Middle in Fenton in April -- are important opportunities to provide vaccinations to families who want them. We have also advertised other public clinic opportunities to our community and always made sure to inform our community about which age ranges are eligible for each vaccination opportunity. We will continue to do this and, while we do not have any clinic hosting opportunities on our schedule right now, we are open to hosting more clinics if public clinics are not readily available."

Hampton says with the county’s push for more vaccine opportunities for students and their own plans to conduct on campus vaccine clinics leading up to the start of classes, he feels hopeful they will reach more students.

“So, when we do start the 2021 school year, we won’t have interruptions [and] students won’t need to be quarantined or things like that,” said Hampton.

Vaccine hesitancy among parents appears to be a main factor--but believes the county's and district's push to create more on campus vaccine events this summer will help.

Daily school immunizations with the COVID-19 vaccine will run from mid-July through September as part of the county's back-to-school program. The county will also be offering extended and weekend hours then so families can get their students to the clinics easier.