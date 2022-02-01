With winter coming to the St. Louis region, many school districts are deciding to cancel school or have students participate virtually from home.
As of Tuesday night, several school districts announced their decisions.
St. Louis Public Schools will be virtual Wednesday.
"There's a lot of lure around snow days and kids love them, and all that kind of stuff, but we find what's best for our students is to have them in a learning environment as much as possible," said George Sells, St. Louis Public Schools director of communications.
"Kids in classrooms is the best way for learning to happen," said Dr. Brian Mentzer, superintendent of the Belleville Township High School District. "For the last two days--yesterday and today--'hey, make sure you take everything with you. Make sure you have your supplies with you make sure you have a charger with you."
The Saint Louis public school district and the Belleville Township High School District have snow days and virtual days built into their calendars. Both districts provide take-home laptops for its students.
"We haven't really haven't had a lot of communication at all as far learning at home," said Parkway Schools parent Ryan Kerr.
Kerr told News 4 he would rather have the snow day, because his kids do better in class versus learning virtually.
Parkway Schools said it will take up to three snow days off if the weather is bad, according to a Facebook post.
Kerr awaits a decision from the district.
"I think there's a happy medium. I think it needs to be made the evening before," he added. "I think when you wait until the morning, for people like my wife and I--who are both nurses, especially, in the times we're in now--it's extremely difficult for us to do anything at that point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.