SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has put 51 school districts on probation for defying a statewide mask mandate.
Tuesday, Pritzker reiterated those who continue to defy the order could lose funding, accreditation and sports teams won’t be able to play.
Click here for list of schools on probation
“Look at all of the other states around the country where schools have reopened, and now you've seen schools close right back up again or have massive numbers of kids who need to stay at home, because they've caught COVID or because they've been exposed to COVID. So, let's get serious about this,” he said.
Locally, the Red Bud Community School District was one of the districts put on probation because they made masks optional. They have since changed their policy and made masks mandatory.
