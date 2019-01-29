Classroom generic

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With wind chills set to push thermometers as low as -30 degrees throughout the region, several area districts have called off classes. 

We will continue to update this story with major district closings on both sides of the river. 

Light snow this afternoon, Dangerous cold through Thursday morning

MISSOURI

Officials from St. Louis Public Schools announced Tuesday all classes, after-school activities and sports will be cancelled Wednesday due to extreme cold caused wind chill.

District offices and facilities will remain open.

All after-school activities will go on as scheduled Tuesday night.

ILLINOIS

East St. Louis School District (189) has cancelled all classes and activities for Wednesday.

