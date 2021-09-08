JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School officials in the Northwest R-7 School District are trying to solve a potentially dangerous traffic problem at Cedar Springs Elementary School in House Springs.
So many parents have decided to drop off and pick up their kids this year that the traffic backup in the afternoon blocks a lane of traffic.
Dennis Pyatt lives in the neighborhood behind the school and has raised the issue with school officials.
"So they're going around the line of traffic and getting over into the wrong lane to pass the cars to get into the school grounds," he said.
Rivermont Trail is the road that comes off Highway 30 and leads to the school and the neighborhood. It's a two-lane road and the line of parents waiting to pick up their children often blocks one of the lanes of traffic.
Superintendent Dr. Desi Kirchhofer said the traffic issue started to become a problem last year but is worse this year with more students back in the school building.
"Our buses are on a schedule where they're on a route before this so they're dropping off kids from our secondary schools, and then coming here. So there's no way to really get them here earlier before the parents get here," he said.
The crux of the problem is that parents are asked to arrive later to give buses easy access to the school but many arrive early. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department were at the school to keep them from lining up too early and blocking the buses.
Kirchhofer said the school district is working on some possible long-term solutions.
