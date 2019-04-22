ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on the scene after a school bus crashed in south St. Louis.
The crash occurred after 7 a.m. Monday on Jefferson and Shenandoah.
Skyzoom4 was overhead and saw the front end of the bus had collided into the side of a car. One ambulance was seen responding the crash.
Kids were also seen on the sidewalk following the crash. Shortly after, the students were seen boarding another school bus.
A person in a neck brace was seen getting out of the car and walking to the waiting ambulance.
No other information has been released.
News 4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
