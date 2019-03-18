FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A school bus and multiple cars were involved in an accident near Union, Mo. Monday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 47 and Clearview, which is just north of Union.
16 children from the Washington, Mo. School District were on board. Authorities said one student may have suffered minor injuries and was examined by an EMT on the scene but will not be taken to a hospital.
Information on possible injuries to anyone else involved in the accident was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.