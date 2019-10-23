ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 near the Science Center Wednesday morning.
Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash before 9:30 a.m. on the interstate before the Science Center Bridge.
Officials told News 4 students were on the school bus at the time of the crash.
According to police, there have been no reports of injuries.
No other information has been released.
