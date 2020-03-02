ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash showing two cars heavily damaged. Crews believe the bus was parked on the side of the road and was hit by the two cars.
The fire department said no children were on the bus.
One person in the has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, fire crews said. Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Vandeventer Ave and Evans Ave. That intersection is blocked to traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.