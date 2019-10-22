INDIANAPOLIS (CBS)--- A school bus in Indianapolis crashed into a pawn shop early Tuesday morning after a collision with a car.
WTTV, a CBS affiliate in Indianapolis, reports that there were 26 students on the bus when the accident occurred.
No one on the bus, including the bus driver, was hurt in any way. The male driver of the car wasn't injured either.
Police say one vehicle was heading eastbound on 16th Street and the other vehicle was traveling westbound when they both turned onto southbound Emerson Avenue and collided.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
