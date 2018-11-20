JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said there was a crash between a small school bus and another vehicle in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.
There were nine kids on board but none of them were injured. The driver of the other vehicle was unresponsive, MSHP said.
Westbound 30 is blocked near New Sugar Creek and Little Brennan due to the crash.
