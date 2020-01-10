ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were taken to a hospital - two believed to have been shot - when a school bus got caught up a rolling gun battle on St. Louis' north side Friday afternoon.
St. Louis police on scene tell News 4 occupants of a black SUV began firing shots. A red car hit the school bus as the shots were being fired. The bus eventually came to a stop against a home.
Three people were taken to hospitals, firefighters said. One woman - an adult - was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay. Details on the other shooting victim were not immediately known. It's not known if the red car had any relation to the gun battle.
The scene, which is at Floy and Leonora, is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Get breaking news alerts from the KMOV News app
The First Student bus was transporting 13 KIPP Triumph Academy students. No students were injured. The bus driver had a cut on her chin due to the crash, but is expected to be fine.
"I heard boom, like big smash. Then, I fell to other side of the bus and hit my side on the seat and then the bus ran into the house, hit the tree and stuff and I went forward...We all got off the bus and me and my mom was standing right there where the truck at and then there was a dude, I believe, he was in a gray shirt, gray jacket," Marcus Fowler, a student on the bus said. "Then he just starting shooting straight, he was shooting like this, just shooting. Then me and my mom ran, but I ran on the side of the house right there."
Police are looking for the black SUV involved. A nearby business, John Chop Suey, recorded video that, employees say, showed the wanted vehicle driving by at the time of the shooting.
Witnesses nearby tell News 4 they heard nearly a dozen gunshots before the bus crashed.
KIPP Triumph Academy sent home the following note to parents:
Dear KIPP Families,
I want to let you know about an incident that occurred this afternoon.
On the way home from school, KIPP Triumph Academy bus number 8150 was involved in an accident. There were several students on board at the time.
The accident was reported to First Student, school administrators, and the police. As soon as the school was informed, KIPP staff went to the location of the accident. The accident involved gunshots fired near the bus.
Thankfully, no KIPP scholars were injured.
We are happy to report that all of the students on board the bus were evaluated by paramedics, and were sent home with family members.
The response to this incident was a true team effort. I want to express gratitude to those involved, including the bus driver who ensured our students were safe.
As always, we put the safety of our students first. We are very glad that all of our scholars are safe following this accident.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.