ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a school and Metro bus in north St. Louis.
A St. Louis City School's bus carrying three children was involved in the accident at Grand and Palm on Monday before 5:00 p.m.
A spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools said none of the students, nor the driver, were injured.
Metro said one woman was injured in the Metro bus.
